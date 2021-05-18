Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

TMCI stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $89,314,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,171,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,913,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $6,821,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock worth $101,732,845.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.