Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 5,610 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.