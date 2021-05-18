Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Shares of WRB opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

