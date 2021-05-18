Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 152,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ST opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 95.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

