Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

AZPN opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.02 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.88 and its 200-day moving average is $140.19.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

