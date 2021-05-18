Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 350 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,055 shares of company stock worth $20,118,285. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

