Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 9,130 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

