Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 price objective on the construction company's stock.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

TREX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.72.

TREX stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. Trex has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,592 shares of company stock worth $4,247,023 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

