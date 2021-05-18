Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCW. TD Securities decreased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark raised Trican Well Service from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.29.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$2.30 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.66 and a one year high of C$2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.78. The stock has a market cap of C$586.98 million and a P/E ratio of -8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$102.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.63 million. Analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.