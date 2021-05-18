TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Holdings Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,733 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $55,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFHY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter.

TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07.

