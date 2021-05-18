TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) Financial Review

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of TriNet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RTCORE and TriNet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

TriNet Group has a consensus price target of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.89%. Given TriNet Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than RTCORE.

Risk & Volatility

RTCORE has a beta of 11.55, suggesting that its stock price is 1,055% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RTCORE and TriNet Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TriNet Group $3.86 billion 1.35 $212.00 million $2.90 27.22

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A TriNet Group 7.47% 53.04% 10.65%

Summary

TriNet Group beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

