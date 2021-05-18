Trip.com Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,809 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,184% compared to the typical volume of 686 call options.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,627,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,698,000.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

