Truist Cuts PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $65.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.08.

PTCT stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 72.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 261,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 141,063 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 385,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,324,000 after purchasing an additional 72,719 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

