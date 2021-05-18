Truist Securiti Weighs in on AppLovin Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AppLovin in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AppLovin’s FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get AppLovin alerts:

APP has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of APP opened at $62.44 on Monday. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.