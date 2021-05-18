Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.