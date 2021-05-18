Trust Investment Advisors Has $938,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $181.80. 10,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.52 and a 200 day moving average of $165.34. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

