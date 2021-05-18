Trust Investment Advisors Takes Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

MCY stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,619. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

