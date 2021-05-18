Trust Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.89. 25,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,603. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

