Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Trustmark by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trustmark news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TRMK opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

