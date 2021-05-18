TurtleNetwork Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $30.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001876 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

