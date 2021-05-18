TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.
TSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.36.
TSP opened at $36.00 on Monday. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $41.50.
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
