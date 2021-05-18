TwoKeyEconomy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $325,453.00 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a market cap of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00094215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.30 or 0.01460009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00119298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00064194 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

