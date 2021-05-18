Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.43.
A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.
NYSE:TSN opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29.
In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
Read More: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.