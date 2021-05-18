Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:TSN opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

