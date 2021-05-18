Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,190 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,730,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,910,000 after purchasing an additional 131,323 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after buying an additional 406,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

Shares of TSN opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

