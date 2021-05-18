UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 34.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

