UBS Group Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCH. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €130.45 ($153.48).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €127.00 ($149.41) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €125.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a 52-week high of €133.00 ($156.47).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

