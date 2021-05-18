UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s current price.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH stock opened at $68.10 on Monday.

In other UiPath news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.