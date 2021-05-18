UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Equities research analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $68.10 on Monday.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

