UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an inline rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $68.10 on Monday.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

