UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued an inline rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of PATH opened at $68.10 on Monday.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 in the last ninety days.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

