UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

UMH opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $957.75 million, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. Equities analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 120.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. 10.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,158,000 after buying an additional 67,840 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,781,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 59,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $18,069,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63,443 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.