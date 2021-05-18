Unibright (UBT) Hits Market Cap of $222.44 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Unibright has a total market cap of $222.44 million and $2.71 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00003428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unibright Profile

Unibright is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

