UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNCFF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Societe Generale raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF remained flat at $$11.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

