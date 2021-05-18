Unifi Protocol DAO Market Cap Reaches $70.47 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $70.47 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $17.71 or 0.00041537 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00082444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.76 or 0.00334838 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00039461 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011196 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,979,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

