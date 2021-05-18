Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Centene were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after acquiring an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,816,000 after acquiring an additional 534,140 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.77.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

