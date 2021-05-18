Unigestion Holding SA Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

