Unigestion Holding SA Has $1.52 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 32.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLB opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

