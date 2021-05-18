Unigestion Holding SA Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW opened at $454.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.80 and a 200 day moving average of $525.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.07 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.73, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.