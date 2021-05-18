Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 459.4% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

UNP stock traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $222.79. 18,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,086. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

