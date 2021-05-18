Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 230.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.06% of Unity Software worth $16,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Unity Software by 494.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on U. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

Shares of U opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.96. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 521,914 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,913.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

