Unity Software (NYSE:U) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $103.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on U. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.10.

U opened at $86.57 on Friday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.96.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,950.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $3,366,299.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,944,001.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,914 shares of company stock worth $54,089,913 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Unity Software by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Unity Software by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

