Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.13 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.69. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.56.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

