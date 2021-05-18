Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.13 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.69. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $165.66.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
