Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.02). Upwork reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPWK. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,104 shares of company stock worth $14,300,706. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.15. 1,043,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,774. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.60 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Upwork has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $63.88.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

