Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $3.33. Urban One shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 709,846 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 33.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 45.6% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,470,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 773,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

