Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $3.33. Urban One shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 709,846 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.
Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
