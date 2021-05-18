US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after buying an additional 252,460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3,833.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 188,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,308,000 after buying an additional 156,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,565,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in LCI Industries by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.60.

LCI Industries stock opened at $142.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.98 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $1,897,763. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.