US Bancorp DE Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.01. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.