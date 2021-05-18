US Bancorp DE Has $831,000 Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 2,195.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,424,217.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $2,291,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,158,379. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $143.83 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $203.25. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average of $166.45.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

