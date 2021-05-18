US Bancorp DE Increases Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LZB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after buying an additional 814,871 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 57,373.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after buying an additional 463,006 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,508,000 after purchasing an additional 460,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,187,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LZB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

