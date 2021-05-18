US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $75.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.57.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,580 shares of company stock worth $8,524,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

