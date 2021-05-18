US Bancorp DE Purchases 425 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,632,000 after purchasing an additional 383,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,328,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 455,641 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,741 shares of company stock worth $4,995,915 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $136.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $137.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.92.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.